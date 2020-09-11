Civale (3-5) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Royals.

Civale allowed four consecutive hitters to reach base in the third inning, accounting for three of his four earned runs. He was solid otherwise, racking up 15 of his 18 outs via either groundout or strikeout. Civale has cooled a bit since his strong start to the season, allowing 14 earned runs across his last 24 frames -- a span of four starts. Despite this rocky stretch, he's maintained a 3.88 ERA with a 56:10 K:BB across 58 innings. Civale will look to get back in the win column in his next outing, currently projected to come Wednesday at Chicago.