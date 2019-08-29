Indians' Aaron Civale: Strong effort in second win
Civale (2-3) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings while striking out five as Cleveland downed the Tigers 4-2.
The right-hander hasn't given up more than two earned runs in any of his six trips to the mound in the majors this season, but this outing was his longest to date. Civale will take a 1.96 ERA and 30:6 K:BB through 36.2 innings into his next start Monday, at home against the White Sox.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start