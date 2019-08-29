Civale (2-3) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings while striking out five as Cleveland downed the Tigers 4-2.

The right-hander hasn't given up more than two earned runs in any of his six trips to the mound in the majors this season, but this outing was his longest to date. Civale will take a 1.96 ERA and 30:6 K:BB through 36.2 innings into his next start Monday, at home against the White Sox.