Civale allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out four across 7.2 innings Wednesday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Civale allowed his lone run in the third inning, but otherwise held the Tigers lineup in check. He generated only five swinging strikes, but took advantage of the positive matchup by generating 17 called strikes and beginning 20 of the 27 batters he faced with a strike. Civale has allowed two earned runs or fewer in all nine of his starts with the big-league club, though Wednesday's outing marked his longest effort with the Indians. With the team having a day off Monday, Civale's next start is projected for Wednesday at the White Sox.