Civale (4-6) allowed eight runs on 10 hits and struck out four over four innings in a loss to the Pirates on Saturday.

Civale was expected to be on a pitch count Saturday, and he threw 52-of-82 pitches for strikes. He wasn't very effective, as three of the 10 hits he allowed left the yard. Civale ends the regular season with a 4.74 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 69 strikeouts across 74 innings and 12 starts. He's expected to work out of the bullpen during the Wild Card round.