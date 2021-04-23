Civale allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings Thursday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Civale was gifted a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but he struggled to find the strike zone consistently and blew the advantage. He entered the game having walked only five batters across 20.2 frames, but surrendered four in his shortest outing of the campaign. Despite not having his best stuff, the outing was far from a disaster, and Civale still maintains a 2.42 ERA and 22:9 K:BB across 26 innings this season. He's currently projected to take his next turn through the rotation Tuesday against Minnesota.