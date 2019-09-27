Civale (3-4) took the loss against the White Sox on Thursday, giving up four earned runs on three hits over 4.1 innings, striking out four and walking three as the Indians fell 8-0.

Civale had been on a dominant run coming into this contest, but he saw it come to an end against the White Sox, with long balls he served up to James McCann and Daniel Palka accounting for all the damage against him. He's still put up fantastic numbers this season, boasting a 2.34 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and a 46:16 K:BB across 57.2 innings.