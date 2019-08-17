Indians' Aaron Civale: Takes tough loss versus Yankees
Civale (1-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Yankees on Friday.
The right-hander gave up two runs in the first and then an unearned run, which proved to be the difference, during the fifth. This was the first time Civale allowed more than a run in any of his four starts, and yet, he has a losing record. He also owns a 1.50 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 24 MLB innings. Civale will make his next start at the Mets on Wednesday.
