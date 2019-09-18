Play

Civale is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Civale is technically returning to the mound on his normal four days' rest, even though the three innings he covered Friday against the Twins won't count on his season ledger after the game was postponed. After Wednesday's outing, Civale will tentatively line up for two starts in the season's final week, though it's possible manager Terry Francona uses the Sept. 23 off day to bump ace Mike Clevinger ahead of the rookie in the pitching order.

