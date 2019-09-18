Indians' Aaron Civale: Taking hill Wednesday
Civale is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
Civale is technically returning to the mound on his normal four days' rest, even though the three innings he covered Friday against the Twins won't count on his season ledger after the game was postponed. After Wednesday's outing, Civale will tentatively line up for two starts in the season's final week, though it's possible manager Terry Francona uses the Sept. 23 off day to bump ace Mike Clevinger ahead of the rookie in the pitching order.
More News
-
Indians' Aaron Civale: Start postponed by rain•
-
Indians' Aaron Civale: Delivers five strong innings•
-
Indians' Aaron Civale: Bags third win•
-
Indians' Aaron Civale: Strong effort in second win•
-
Indians' Aaron Civale: Another tough-luck loss•
-
Indians' Aaron Civale: Takes tough loss versus Yankees•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...