Civale (10-2) allowed five earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Orioles.

Civale got plenty of run support, as the Cleveland offense scored six runs by the end of the third inning. However, he needed every bit of that to earn his 10th win of the season. Civale allowed two runs in the first inning and then surrendered a two-run home run in the fifth inning, causing him to exit with only a one-run lead. Though offset a bit by his ability to work deep into games, Civale has now allowed at least four earned runs in three of his last four outings. For the season, he has a 3.48 ERA with 71 strikeouts across 93 innings.