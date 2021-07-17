Civale (finger) is throwing from 105 feet, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Civale has been on the IL since June 24 with a sprained right middle finger. He was initially slated to miss 4-5 weeks, so he figures to still be a week or two away from a rehab assignment. Friday's update marks the first word of him throwing since suffering the injury, and the next step will likely be for him to throw a bullpen session. An early August return to the Cleveland rotation remains the most likely scenario.