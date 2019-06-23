Civale (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits with three walks and six strikeouts to earn a victory during his major league debut against the Tigers on Saturday.

It's hard to imagine a better debut for the 24-year-old, who gave up just two infield singles and didn't allow a Tigers runner to reach third base. Civale actually only threw 46 of 87 pitches for strikes, including four swing-and-misses, but making it though six frames needing just 87 pitches in a major league debut is quite impressive. This will likely prove to be a spot start for Civale, but if he receives another opportunity, owners should jump at the chance to plug him in the lineup, assuming he isn't in a terrible matchup.