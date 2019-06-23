Indians' Aaron Civale: Throws six shutout frames in debut
Civale (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits with three walks and six strikeouts to earn a victory during his major league debut against the Tigers on Saturday.
It's hard to imagine a better debut for the 24-year-old, who gave up just two infield singles and didn't allow a Tigers runner to reach third base. Civale actually only threw 46 of 87 pitches for strikes, including four swing-and-misses, but making it though six frames needing just 87 pitches in a major league debut is quite impressive. This will likely prove to be a spot start for Civale, but if he receives another opportunity, owners should jump at the chance to plug him in the lineup, assuming he isn't in a terrible matchup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.