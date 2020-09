Civale will be on a pitch count for his final start of the season Saturday against Pittsburgh, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Exactly how long Cleveland will allow Civale to pitch is not yet clear. He owns a solid 3.99 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP in 11 starts this season but isn't expected to start any games in the Wild Card round, so the team will cut his outing short to prepare him to pitch in relief as soon as Tuesday.