Indians' Aaron Civale: Tosses live batting practice
Civale (groin) threw a live batting practice session Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Civale has been a bit behind schedule this spring while dealing with a sore groin, but he still has plenty of time to prepare for the regular season. Assuming good health, he appears to have a safe roster spot after posting a 2.34 ERA in his 10-start debut last season.
