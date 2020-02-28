Play

Civale (groin) threw a live batting practice session Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Civale has been a bit behind schedule this spring while dealing with a sore groin, but he still has plenty of time to prepare for the regular season. Assuming good health, he appears to have a safe roster spot after posting a 2.34 ERA in his 10-start debut last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories