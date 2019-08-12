Indians' Aaron Civale: Tosses six strong innings
Civale allowed one run on four hits in six innings Sunday, striking out five while not factoring in the decision during the win over the Twins.
In three starts to begin his MLB career, Civale owns an 18:4 K:BB with a minuscule 1.00 ERA over 18 frames. The 24-year-old allowed an RBI sac fly in the second inning but kept Minnesota's bats fairly quiet the rest of the day. With the way he's pitched so far, Civale should stick around in the rotation at least until Corey Kluber (forearm) returns from the injured list. Assuming that's the case, the right-handed rookie will get a tough road test against the Yankees on Friday.
