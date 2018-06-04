Civale (shoulder) is scheduled to be activated from the 7-day disabled list and start Wednesday for Double-A Akron.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined for a little over a month due to a sore right shoulder. Civale could face a more limited pitch count than usual in his return to action, but the absence shouldn't affect his status as one of the better pitching prospects in the Cleveland organization. The right-hander maintained a 2.51 ERA and 32:4 K:BB across 32.1 innings prior to landing on the DL.