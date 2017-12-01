Indians' Abraham Almonte: Avoids arbitration
Almonte agreed to a one-year deal with the Indians on Friday, to avoid arbitration.
Almonte will return to Cleveland after playing in 60-plus games for the second straight year with the club. During this past season, he slashed .233/.314/.366 with three home runs and 14 RBI, and will likely serve as a fourth or fifth outfielder in 2018.
