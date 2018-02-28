Indians' Abraham Almonte: Back in Wednesday's lineup
Almonte (shin) will play left field and bat fifth in the order for Wednesday's split-squad game against the Angels.
Almonte was removed from Tuesday's contest with a shin contusion after being plunked in the eighth inning. That seemed to be a precautionary move as the outfielder will be back in action for Wednesday's outing as he competes for a spot on the Opening Day roster.
