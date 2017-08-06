Almonte was recalled by the Indians on Saturday

Almonte has been on an offensive tear since being sent down last week, smashing three home runs over the last two games with Triple-A Columbus. He'll likely return to a backup role within the Indians' outfield for the time being and will be forced to compete with Austin Jackson and Brandon Guyer for any significant playing time. Almonte is slashing a pedestrian .244/.331/.407 over 123 at-bats this season for Cleveland.