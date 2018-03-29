Indians' Abraham Almonte: Designated for assignment
Almonte was designated for assignment by Cleveland on Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Almonte and Ben Taylor were cast off the 40-man roster prior to Thursday's opener against the Mariners as the club purchased the contracts of Rajai Davis and Matt Belisle. Earlier this month, Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Columbus, which is where he will begin the year unless he's claimed off waivers by a different organization.
