Indians' Abraham Almonte: Exits spring game with shin contusion
Almonte exited Tuesday's Cactus League game with a shin contusion, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Almonte suffered the injury after being hit by a pitch during the eighth inning of Tuesday's contest. The good news is the Indians deemed his removal precautionary, so it doesn't sound like the issue will cause him to miss much time at all. The team will likely evaluate him on a day-to-day basis moving forward.
