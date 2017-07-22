Indians' Abraham Almonte: Goes deep Friday vs. Jays
Almonte went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, a triple and two runs in Friday's win against the Blue Jays.
Almonte's blast, his third of the year, was part of an eight-run seventh inning that blew the top off the game. He's now slashing .248/.336/.416 through 41 games, but's the 28-year-old has been hot lately. Since being activated from the DL (biceps) on July 5, Almonte is 9-for-27 (.333) with a pair of home runs, four RBI and three runs.
