Indians' Abraham Almonte: Hits disabled list
Almonte was placed on the disabled list Friday with a strained hamstring, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Currently, there is no information regarding the severity of Almonte's hamstring strain, so it's unclear how long he could be on the DL. Upon his eventual return, he'll likely return to his role as a reserve outfielder for the Indians.
More News
