Manager Terry Francona said Almonte (hamstring) is on target to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Almonte was able to run the bases at Progressive Field on Saturday with no issues, so he'll pick up a rehab stint with one of the Indians' minor-league affiliates Monday. He's only been on the shelf since Aug. 18, so he shouldn't need too many minor-league at-bats before he's ready to rejoin the Indians. When he returns, which should be at the beginning of September, he'll likely return to his role as a reserve outfielder for Cleveland.