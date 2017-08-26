Indians' Abraham Almonte: Nearing rehab assignment
Manager Terry Francona said Almonte (hamstring) is on target to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Almonte was able to run the bases at Progressive Field on Saturday with no issues, so he'll pick up a rehab stint with one of the Indians' minor-league affiliates Monday. He's only been on the shelf since Aug. 18, so he shouldn't need too many minor-league at-bats before he's ready to rejoin the Indians. When he returns, which should be at the beginning of September, he'll likely return to his role as a reserve outfielder for Cleveland.
More News
-
Indians' Abraham Almonte: Hits disabled list•
-
Indians' Abraham Almonte: Called up Saturday•
-
Indians' Abraham Almonte: Optioned to Columbus•
-
Indians' Abraham Almonte: Retreats to bench Tuesday•
-
Indians' Abraham Almonte: Seeing regular starts with Chisenhall out•
-
Indians' Abraham Almonte: Goes deep Friday vs. Jays•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...