Indians' Abraham Almonte: Retreats to bench Tuesday
Almonte is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Angels.
Almonte normally enters the lineup against right-handed starters and has seen the bulk of the action in right field with Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) on the shelf, but the Indians will move him to the bench to allow Austin Jackson to get back in the lineup. The switch-hitting outfielder has been a solid option in right field since the All-Star break, possessing a .972 OPS in seven games played.
