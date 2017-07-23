Indians' Abraham Almonte: Seeing regular starts with Chisenhall out
Almonte will start in center field and bat seventh Sunday against the Blue Jays.
With Bradley Zimmer receiving the day off, Almonte will be able to stick in the starting nine, but will shift over to center field following three straight turns in right. It seems likely that he'll continue to see regular starts at the latter position for the foreseeable future with Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) still weeks away from a return from the 10-day disabled list, despite recently resuming baseball activities. Almonte has recorded four hits in 17 at-bats since Chisenhall hit the DL on July 14.
