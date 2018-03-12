Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Almonte was competing for a reserve outfield spot in camp, but a lackluster .174/.269/.304 slash line prompted the Indians to send him to the minors to serve as outfield depth there instead. The 28-year-old hasn't been anything more than a fifth outfielder during his five-year major-league career, and it's hard to imagine that changing at this point.