Cimber (1-0) struck out two in a perfect inning of relief Friday to record the win in a 3-2 victory over the Blue Jays.

The other pitcher who headed to Cleveland last year in the same deal that netter closer Brad Hand, Cimber is of to a solid start to 2019, picking up a win and a hold while posting a 3:0 K:BB in 2.2 innings across four appearances without giving up a run.The second-year sidearmer will continue to be deployed in high-leverage spots, and should easily be able to top last year's 12 holds.