Indians' Adam Cimber: Heads to Cleveland
Cimber and Brad Hand were shipped to Cleveland in exchange for Francisco Mejia on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Though Hand is the headliner for the Indians in this deal, Cimber will be a fine addition to a bullpen that required improvement. Look for Cimber to be deployed in high-leverage spots as someone who can provide a different look, though the presence of Hand, Andrew Miller (knee) and Cody Allen will guarantee that he doesn't receive any opportunities as the team's closer. Over 42 appearances for San Diego, Cimber posted a 3.17 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with a 51:10 K:BB across 48.1 innings.
