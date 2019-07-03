Cimber retired both of the batters he faced in the seventh inning to secure his eighth hold of the season Tuesday in the Indians' 9-5 win over the Royals.

Cimber has kept the opposition off the board in his last six appearances and now owns a 3.30 ERA for the season. While he's established himself as one of the more-trusted setup arms for closer Brad Hand, Cimber's weak 16.0 K% makes him rather unexciting for fantasy purposes.