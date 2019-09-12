Cimber struck out the only batter he faced to record his first career save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

With Brad Hand (arm) unavailable, manager Terry Francona elected to play matchups in the ninth inning, using Nick Wittgren, Oliver Perez and Cimber for one out apiece. Wittgren is the most likely candidate to see regular save chances if Hand is sidelined for a while, but Cimber could become part of a committee approach to filling the gap.