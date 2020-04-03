Play

Cimber dealt with a side injury during spring training, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

He missed time early in camp due to tightness in his side, but returned to the mound before the hiatus. Cimber gave up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four in four innings during Cactus League play. He was set to break camp as a middle reliever.

