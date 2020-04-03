Indians' Adam Cimber: Recovered from side injury
Cimber dealt with a side injury during spring training, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
He missed time early in camp due to tightness in his side, but returned to the mound before the hiatus. Cimber gave up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four in four innings during Cactus League play. He was set to break camp as a middle reliever.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The All-Chris Towers Team
Who should you target at each position this season? Chris Towers offers his favorites across...
-
The All-Scott White Team
What would the quintessential Scott White team look like? He reveals his favorite player at...
-
The All-Frank Stampfl Team
Who should you target at each position this season? Frank Stampfl offers his favorites across...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Wong
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
We've all gotten used to high-end starting pitchers going earlier than ever, but is some correction...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...