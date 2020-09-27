site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Adam Cimber: Rejoins big-league club
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020

Sep 27, 2020
Cimber was recalled from the alternate training site Sunday.
Cimber was included on the Opening Day roster but was demoted to the alternate training site in early September. The right-hander has a 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 5:1 K:BB across 10.2 innings this season.
