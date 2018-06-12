Indians' Adam Plutko: Added to roster ahead of start
Plutko was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and will start Tuesday's game against the White Sox.
As expected, Plutko was summoned from the minors to serve as the Indians' fifth starter Tuesday. Through three starts for the big club this season, Plutko owns a solid 3.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 18.1 innings. Francisco Mejia was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
