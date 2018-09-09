Plutko allowed five runs on nine hits while striking out four across 4.2 innings Saturday against the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Plutko got knocked around in this one, serving up six extra-base hits -- three doubles and three homers -- before exiting with two outs in the fifth inning and an 8-5 lead. He's now allowed nine runs through two starts (10.2 innings) in September, though he does own a solid 12:0 K:BB in those outings. Plutko figures to stick in the rotation until Trevor Bauer (ankle) returns later in the month. Next up will be a home start against the Tigers.