Indians' Adam Plutko: Allows five runs in no-decision
Plutko allowed five runs on nine hits while striking out four across 4.2 innings Saturday against the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.
Plutko got knocked around in this one, serving up six extra-base hits -- three doubles and three homers -- before exiting with two outs in the fifth inning and an 8-5 lead. He's now allowed nine runs through two starts (10.2 innings) in September, though he does own a solid 12:0 K:BB in those outings. Plutko figures to stick in the rotation until Trevor Bauer (ankle) returns later in the month. Next up will be a home start against the Tigers.
More News
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Tagged with loss vs. Royals•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Solid effort in no-decision against Twins•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Tagged for five runs in loss•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Officially recalled Saturday•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: To join rotation Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...