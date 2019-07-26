Plutko pitched 5.1 innings and did not factor into the decision against Kansas City on Thursday, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one.

Pitching against the Royals for the second time in less than a week, Plutko was less effective this time out, scattering seven hits while equalling a season high by walking two batters. As in the previous outing, he was victimized by a first-inning home run off the bat of Hunter Dozier, this one coming with a man aboard to give the Royals an early lead. Despite a decent 1.15 WHIP on the season, Plutko now sports a 4.83 ERA due in large part to his inability to keep the ball in the park, serving up 15 home runs in only 54 innings. The 27-year-old will have a home matchup against the Astros on Wednesday in his next scheduled start.