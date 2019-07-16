Indians' Adam Plutko: Avoids loss in ugly outing
Plutko allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Monday, striking out one batter and taking the no-decision in the win over Detroit.
Plutko got hammered for five runs for the second straight outing, raising his ERA to 5.40. During those starts, he's struck out just two batters while yielding three homers in 10 innings. His next start should come at home against the Royals on Saturday if he sticks in the rotation.
