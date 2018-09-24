Plutko allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two across six innings Sunday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Plutko turned in his first quality start since Aug. 18, though he wasn't overly impressive, walking more batters than he struck out. After making his last appearance out of the bullpen, Plutko got the chance to start again as the Indians elected to give their top pitchers a few extra days of rest prior to the playoffs. The 26-year-old has been fairly effective in his rookie campaign -- he has a 5.21 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 76 innings -- but has struggled with the long ball, surrendering 2.4 HR/9.