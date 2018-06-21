Plutko will make his next start Tuesday against the Cardinals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Plutko is battling Shane Bieber for the final spot in the Cleveland rotation, but there will be room for both temporarily with Carlos Carrasco (forearm) on the disabled list through at least Wednesday. Though the performances of both pitchers in their upcoming turns will likely dictate whom retains a rotation spot once Carrasco is activated, the fact that Bieber, who will start Friday against the Tigers, is ahead of Plutko in the pitching schedule hints that Bieber may be viewed as the early frontrunner. Plutko has posted a 5.04 ERA (6.77 FIP) and has allowed eight home runs across 25 innings in his five appearances (four starts) with the Tribe this season.