Indians' Adam Plutko: Bounces back with strong start
Plutko (2-1) allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks across six innings to earn a victory against the Yankees on Saturday.
The 27-year-old yielded just one run on one hit in his 2019 MLB debut, but then he gave up seven runs on 12 hits in his next start. After that rough outing, Plutko went back to Triple-A until Saturday. His overall numbers aren't going to be great because it's a small sample size with one horrendous outing, but Plutko has more than held his own in two of his three big league starts in 2019. He is 2-1 with a 5.19 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 17.1 innings this season. Carlos Carrasco landed on the injured list with an undisclosed blood condition Saturday. Plutko probably pitched well enough in this outing to earn another start in his place.
