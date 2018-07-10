Plutko was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

Plutko is up to take the place of Josh Tomlin, who hit the disabled list with a right hamstring strain. The 26-year-old has bounced between Cleveland and Columbus throughout the season, posting a 4.66 ERA for the big-league club in six starts and one relief appearance. He'll likely be filling Tomlin's long-relief role this time around.

