Play

Plutko may open the year in a long-relief role, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

He is out of minor-league options, and while it seemed he could open the year in the rotation before shifting to the bullpen, Mike Clevinger (knee) and Carlos Carrasco (elbow) project to be healthy when the season gets underway. If the Indians are really intent on giving Plutko a shot as a starter, that would likely mean Zach Plesac, who had a great spring, opens the year in the rotation at Triple-A. Plutko had a 3.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 4:3 K:BB in seven innings this spring.

More News
Our Latest Stories