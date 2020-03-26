Indians' Adam Plutko: Could be long reliever
Plutko may open the year in a long-relief role, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
He is out of minor-league options, and while it seemed he could open the year in the rotation before shifting to the bullpen, Mike Clevinger (knee) and Carlos Carrasco (elbow) project to be healthy when the season gets underway. If the Indians are really intent on giving Plutko a shot as a starter, that would likely mean Zach Plesac, who had a great spring, opens the year in the rotation at Triple-A. Plutko had a 3.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 4:3 K:BB in seven innings this spring.
More News
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Could replace Clevinger or Carrasco•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Yields season-high eight runs•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Surrenders one run in no-decistion•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Earns seventh win•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Lines up for two step•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Early exit in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: 20 dynasty darlings
For larger dynasty leagues, a top 100 list just doesn't go deep enough into the prospect pool....
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Dozier
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts: Five future stars
Landing the right breakout can take your team to the next level. Here are Frank Stampfl's five...