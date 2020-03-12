Indians' Adam Plutko: Could replace Clevinger or Carrasco
Plutko is the leading candidate to serve as the Indians' fifth starter to begin the season in the event one of Mike Clevinger (knee) or Carlos Carrasco (elbow) aren't ready to pitch in games, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Heading into Thursday, both Clevinger and Carrasco appeared likely to begin the season on the injured list, but it's conceivable that neither player misses a start after Major League Baseball announced that Opening Day would be pushed back at least two weeks from the original March 26 date. If Clevinger, Carrasco, Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac open the season as the Tribe's five starters, Plutko could still have a spot on the 26-man roster waiting for him as a swingman. Plutko's poor peripherals make him little more than an AL-only or deeper mixed league option if injuries open up a clear path to regular starts at some point.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Edman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Holds and saves sleepers
Relief pitcher discussions in Fantasy Baseball mostly focus on saves, but relievers can serve...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Outfield
It's tougher to make the cut among the outfield elite, but here are eight value options who...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.