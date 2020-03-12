Plutko is the leading candidate to serve as the Indians' fifth starter to begin the season in the event one of Mike Clevinger (knee) or Carlos Carrasco (elbow) aren't ready to pitch in games, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Heading into Thursday, both Clevinger and Carrasco appeared likely to begin the season on the injured list, but it's conceivable that neither player misses a start after Major League Baseball announced that Opening Day would be pushed back at least two weeks from the original March 26 date. If Clevinger, Carrasco, Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac open the season as the Tribe's five starters, Plutko could still have a spot on the 26-man roster waiting for him as a swingman. Plutko's poor peripherals make him little more than an AL-only or deeper mixed league option if injuries open up a clear path to regular starts at some point.