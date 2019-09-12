Plutko didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Angels, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out three.

The right-hander got staked to a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second inning, but Plutko needed 76 pitches (49 strikes) to record only 13 outs and got chased from the game in the fifth by a Shohei Ohtani solo shot. He'll take a 4.42 ERA and 66:21 K:BB through 97.2 innings into his next outing Sept. 18, at home against the Tigers.