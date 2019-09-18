Plutko (7-4) allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Tigers.

The only major damage against Plutko came in the fifth inning when he surrendered a leadoff home run to Dawel Lugo. He was otherwise effective, generating 13 of his 18 outs via either groundball or strikeout. Plutko has now allowed two or fewer earned runs in five of his last six starts, though he's worked fewer than five innings on two occasions and reached six innings on three occasions. For the season, he now owns a 4.34 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. He's currently set to draw his next start Sunday against Philadelphia.