Plutko (1-0) allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four across six innings to earn the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Plutko was needed as a spot starter for Cleveland and delivered an impressive outing, throwing 86 pitches during the effort. The two earned runs were the result of solo home runs by James McCann and Jose Abreu, but Plutko did not allow any other extra-base hits. Assuming no other scheduling quirks pop up, Plutko is likely to serve as a bulk-inning reliever out of the bullpen moving forward.