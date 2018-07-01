Plutko (4-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out three as Cleveland fell 7-2 to the A's.

The right-hander cruised through five scoreless innings before falling apart in the sixth, leaving him with an ERA of 4.66. With Carlos Carrasco (elbow) set to come off the disabled list in a week and Shane Bieber out-performing Plutko, a move to a long relief role or a demotion to Triple-A Columbus would seem to be in the cards for the 26-year-old.