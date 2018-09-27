Indians' Adam Plutko: Finishing season in bullpen
Plutko isn't listed among the Indians' probable starters for their four-game series in Kansas City to close out the regular season, suggesting he's been moved back to the bullpen.
Though he turned in a quality start Sunday against a tough Red Sox offense, Plutko will head to the bullpen with the Indians making room in the rotation for Josh Tomlin and Carlos Carrasco after both pitched in relief in their previous outings. Since Tomlin will start Thursday's series opener on only three days' rest, he likely won't work deep into the outing. That may allow Plutko to piggyback Tomlin the game, but manager Terry Francona hasn't formally announced his plans after Tomlin exits.
