Plutko will be optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Plutko will be cast off the active roster in order to make room for the recently acquired Brad Hand and Adam Cimber in the Indians bullpen. Through eight games (six starts) with the club this season, Plutko has logged a 4.87 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. Look for him to continue starting games with Triple-A Columbus while he's back in the minor leagues.