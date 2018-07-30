Indians' Adam Plutko: Heads back to Triple-A
Plutko was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
Plutko was up for just two days, tossing one scoreless inning Sunday against the Tigers. He has a 4.75 ERA in 41.2 innings as a swingman this season, though his 16.9 percent strikeout rate and 28 percent groundball rate suggest that number could be worse. Greg Allen was called up from Columbus in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start