Plutko was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

Plutko was up for just two days, tossing one scoreless inning Sunday against the Tigers. He has a 4.75 ERA in 41.2 innings as a swingman this season, though his 16.9 percent strikeout rate and 28 percent groundball rate suggest that number could be worse. Greg Allen was called up from Columbus in a corresponding move.

