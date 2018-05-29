Indians' Adam Plutko: Heads down to minors
Plutko was sent to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Nick Camino of Newsradio WTAM 1100 reports.
Plutko will head back to the minors after making three starts for Cleveland. He accrued a 3.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 12 strikeouts and five walks across 18.1 innings. The move is likely a result of a poor outing Monday, when he surrendered five runs in five innings of work against the White Sox.
